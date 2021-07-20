Twin brothers and Geismar natives Thurman and Torrence Thomas returned home last week to check in on their Tank Proof swim session at the Gonzales Municipal Pool.
The brothers got the idea several years ago to team with local business and agencies provide free swim lessons for children.
The Dutchtown High grads established their successful musical career before deciding to give back to the community that supported them. The two knew that drowning was one of the leading causes of death in children under 5. They thought it was sad that so many children did not know how to swim and might never have the opportunity to learn, so they formed a nonprofit organization, Tank Proof, to teach children how to swim.
The success of Tank Proof was immediate, spreading across the nation and being featured on national news reports.
Registration for last week's Gonzales program filled up quickly.
The Ascension Parish Department of Recreation is looking at the event to gauge whether something like this could be added to the parish’s recreation mix.
“We want to expand the number and types of recreational programs in the parish,” said Parish President Clint Cointment. “A public/private partnership like this one would go one step further, involving more people and spreading the word farther and faster.”
Cointment attended the Friday session to cheer on the participants.
To learn more about Tank Proof, visit their website: https://www.tankproof.org/ or their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/tankproofswim.