Two Ascension parish athletes were part of a volleyball team that went to the recent 47th annual AAU volleyball championships in Orlando.
The team won the 18’s division national championship going a perfect 12-0 over four days of competition, and no one came home with the coronavirus, coaches said in a new release.
St. Amant High's Elaina Anderson, class of 2020, and Gracie Duplechein, class of 2021 were part of the team. The team also included
1 from Parkview Baptist: Madison Cassidy, Parkview Baptist; Cicily Hidalgo, Tuerlings Catholic; Gabby Oos and Taylor Pierce, Mandeville High School; Rachel Hartman and Ansley Tullis, Pope John Paul.
Duplechein and Tullis were named all Americans and Hidalgo was named MVP.