More than 200 Ascension Parish residents took proactive measures to protect their health Oct. 27 by participating in Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center's Live Well Ascension event at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Co-hosted by the Gonzales Area Foundation, the event offered free screenings for five different types of cancer and other health problems.
Earlier in the day, the foundation was recognized for its avid support of the Cancer Center with a conference room named in the group's honor.
Live Well cancer screenings included breast, prostate, skin, colorectal and oral cavity, along with blood pressure and glucose checks. Participants who received an abnormal finding are being assisted by a patient navigator to ensure necessary follow-up care is promptly accessed. In addition to the health aspects of the event, Live Well Ascension included activities for the whole family. Food, entertainment and children's activities were all available at no cost.
The Cancer Center offers screenings throughout the year. For information, call (225) 644-1205 or visit marybird.org/gonzales.