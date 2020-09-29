dville myac.jpg

Gathering Sept. 24 for a check presentation are, from left, Tamiko Francis Garrison, volunteer coordinator; Lailal Cost, first vice president MYAC; Deanna LaFont, Entergy; Joel A Walker Jr., youth council president and Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan.

 Provided photo

Deanna Duet Lafont, customer service manager with Entergy on Sept 24 presented the Donaldsonville Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council with a check for $1,000 donation.

Entergy has been an avid supporter of youth council for five years.

