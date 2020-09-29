Deanna Duet Lafont, customer service manager with Entergy on Sept 24 presented the Donaldsonville Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council with a check for $1,000 donation.
Entergy has been an avid supporter of youth council for five years.
Deanna Duet Lafont, customer service manager with Entergy on Sept 24 presented the Donaldsonville Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council with a check for $1,000 donation.
Entergy has been an avid supporter of youth council for five years.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.