BATON ROUGE — On May 14, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
These included Jessica Lewis, of Gonzales, who has been appointed to the Louisiana Rehabilitation Council. Lewis is the director of the Statewide Independent Living Council.
The Louisiana Rehabilitation Council listens to the concerns of those with disability issues, reviews, analyzes and evaluates the state rehabilitation program, collaborates with other state agencies, organizations and consumer groups.