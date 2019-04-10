GONZALES — Now that the formerly named St. Elizabeth Hospital in Gonzales is part of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, a possible expansion of the facility, now named Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, is being explored, as well as the addition of new medical office buildings, a top hospital administrator said this week.

In an update to the Gonzales City Council on Monday, Sue Knight, administrator for Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, said plans have been drafted for two new medical office buildings and there's a possibility a third floor could be added to the hospital on La. 30.

"We can bring some great additional services to the community" Knight said.

+2 St. Elizabeth Hospital to join Our Lady of the Lake; plans to expand Gonzales hospital GONZALES — St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ascension Parish will become part of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, possibl…

Also on Monday, City Engineer Jackie Baumann announced a new link on the city's website, gonzalesla.com, that residents can go to for real-time information on the levels of local waterways New River, Bayou Francois and Bayou Conway, especially helpful during periods of heavy rains when the city pumps go into operation.

The site can be found under the "Services" link on the city's website and is called "real time local stream gauges." Information there comes from the U.S. Geological Survey agency, Baumann said.

Also on Monday, the City Council approved special permits for two upcoming events:

A "Run for Ward Torch/Color Run," to be held by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. May 4, with runs planned to start in the Irma Boulevard and Worthey Road area. The event, dedicated to the memory of the late Col. Ward Webb, benefits the Special Olympics of Louisiana and The Ascension Fund.

A free "Stars and Stripes Celebration" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 3 at the Conway Development on La. 44.