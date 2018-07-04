The Baton Rouge section of the American Chemical Society has chosen Tabitha Vu, a Dutchtown High School chemistry teacher, as Outstanding High School Chemistry Teacher of the Year.
The award recognizes, encourages and stimulates outstanding high school chemistry teachers in the American Chemical Society regions. Vu was chosen for her effective teaching methods, including her own module system.
She received the award on May 9 during the Coates Award Banquet at Ashley Manor.
“Tabitha is an outstanding teacher and very deserving of this recognition. Her commitment to excellence is valued and recognized by all those that know her, whether that be her students or her colleagues," Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander said.
Vu teaches juniors and seniors at Dutchtown. She has been at the school for nearly 13 years, teaching courses including chemistry, AP chemistry, physical science and environmental science. She was one of five finalists for the 2017 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
“At the end of the day I have to be thankful for being in such a great parish,” Vu said. “Being born and raised here as a student and then a teacher, I am thankful for those who have made it possible for me to progress in education.”
Vu, who is originally from Prairieville, attended East Ascension High School. She graduated from LSU with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education with a focus on chemistry, later returning to earn a master’s degree in educational leadership.
Her education career began in 2003 at Dutchtown High School, teaching environmental science, physical science and chemistry classes. She began teaching only chemistry classes in 2005 alongside her former East Ascension teacher, Michael “Brendan” Simoneaux, a 2015 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching winner. He encouraged her to pursue the award as well as National Board Certification.
In the fall of 2015, Vu developed her own module system that later was adopted by Dutchtown High’s entire chemistry department. Vu’s module system has ties to LSU’s Chem Demo Program, allowing her students to interact with LSU students and watch demonstrations in the classroom, a news release said.
Vu shared the news of the honor with some of her current students, whom she said responded with appreciation and excitement. “It’s sweet to hear them say, ‘Of course you got that award; you’re awesome,’” she said.