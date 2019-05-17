Ascension Parish authorities have arrested a Gonzales man on a count of second degree murder in connection with an early morning stabbing Friday.
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies received a call that someone was shot on Denham Road in Gonzales shortly after midnight Friday morning, but arrived to find one male suspect - whose identity has not been released - was stabbed in the chest. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital but died soon after.
Police believe Reese Plaisance, 31, stabbed the man for unknown reasons. He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail Friday and no bond has been set.