Investar Bank in Baton Rouge is launching a litigation financing program, assigning three bankers to a team to orchestrate deals to provide capital to plaintiffs involved in litigation in exchange for a portion of any financial recovery from personal injury lawsuits, a news release said.
The capital provided by monetizing a legal claim may directly pay for some of the costs of litigation, including attorneys’ fees, expert witness fees and court expenses. Litigation finance may be used to fund working capital for companies involved in litigation or even help business owners pay for personal expenses. Advocates say litigation financing can help equalize access to the legal system.
Leading the litigation financing team is Linda O. Terry, who was recently hired as an Investar commercial relationship manager and vice president. Terry, of Lafayette, brings 34 years of banking experience, with 25 of those years focused in litigation financing, to Investar from MidSouth Bank, where she spent 29 years.
The team also includes Carencro native Shelly Judice, a commercial relationship manager and assistant vice president; and Breaux Bridge native Kristy Zimmermann, a commercial banking specialist.