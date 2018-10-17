High school students in Ascension Parish public schools are learning computer coding and programming with a new after-school class called Operation Spark.
Operation Spark is a nonprofit that began in New Orleans in 2013 and has since grown to provide education and opportunities to high school students in Louisiana, a news release said. Students learn JavaScript and receive a Jumpstart nationwide credential. The class also serves as a half credit course, which is free to students.
More than 60 students from all four Ascension Parish high schools are enrolled in the program, which operates after school at Donaldsonville, East Ascension and St. Amant high schools. Every student who completes the first semester will receive a coding credential, the release stated.
Supervisor of career and technical education Ronda Matthews hopes to introduce an advanced class in the spring semester.
Ben Spector, who teaches at St. Amant High School on Mondays, has been teaching through Operation Spark for about a year.
“We’ve received overwhelmingly positive feedback from students who say they want to go to college and study computer science,” Spector said. “I believe it is really empowering for students who grew up with technology, and they are learning how to understand something that everyone uses but not everyone understands.”
Ascension high school students interested in joining this program during the spring semester should see their guidance counselor or a career coach on their campus.