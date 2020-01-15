BR.lsugraduation.122119 HS 058.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

A graduate walks to her seat wearing a decorated cap during diploma ceremonies for the College of Humanities and Social Sciences as part of LSU's 300th commencement, Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

BATON ROUGE — LSU recognized 1,986 graduates at the university’s 300th commencement exercises Dec. 20.

There is no main ceremony for December commencement, so each college held separate ceremonies to recognize their own individual students. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke at the Manship School of Mass Communication ceremony, and LSU Board Chair Mary Leach Werner, vice president of the Sweet Lake Land & Oil Company and the North American Land Company, spoke at the College of Science ceremony.

The LSU Athletics Department and the Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes recognized 28 graduating student-athletes at The Tribute on Dec. 19 at the South Stadium Club inside Tiger Stadium. A number of student-athletes from the No. 1 ranked LSU football team earned degrees during fall commencement including Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, Kristian Fulton, Lloyd Cushenberry, Zachary Von Rosenberg and Blake Ferguson. The Tribute is the annual commemoration of the achievements of student-athletes both on and off the field.

Ascension Parish

COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE

Kaylee Marie Deynzer, Geismar

Shelby Morgan Evans, Geismar

COLLEGE OF ART AND DESIGN

Jessica Mary Blanchard, Prairieville

E.J. OURSO COLLEGE OF BUSINESS

Grant Gerard Adams, Prairieville

Ethan Ross Alexander, Prairieville

Kiah A. Barthelemy, Gonzales

Allen Michael Bonnecaze, Prairieville

Cameron John Burke, Prairieville

Madeline Sarah Cernich, Gonzales

Madeline Sarah Cernich, Gonzales

Cole D. Faucheux, Gonzales

Annuradha Garib-Basant, Geismar

Breanna Marie Garner, Prairieville

Don P. Hidalgo Jr., Gonzales

Hayley Elizabeth King, Prairieville

Hope Elaine Passman, Prairieville

Ryan Robert Redmond, Prairieville

Phillip Charles Scardina II, Prairieville

Jeffrey P. Simon, Gonzales

Jasmine Michelle Worley, Donaldsonville

COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING

Amber Diana Blanchard, Donaldsonville

Riley John Blanchard, Prairieville

John Bailey Craven, Prairieville

Daniel Sean Dean, Prairieville

Daniel Eduardo Lopez Puerto, Gonzales

Cole Houston McAlister, Prairieville

Alaijah Dshai Moses, Gonzales

Sydney Shea Muir, Prairieville

Christian Paul Pilgrim, Gonzales

Logan Christopher Ray, Prairieville

Madelin Shelby Smith, Prairieville

Joshua Jacob Svec, Gonzales

COLLEGE OF HUMAN SCIENCES & EDUCATION

Mieklan Rose Bortnick, Prairieville

Christina Celine Bourgeois, Gonzales

Kirsten Despino Cardinale, St. Amant

Mary Christina Elfert, Geismar

Mikele Aleigh Farr, Prairieville

Dari Amanda Johnson, Gonzales

Cheyenne Nicole Mack, Prairieville

Christina Ann Mack, Gonzales

Graham Edward Peavy, Prairieville

Lyric Haileigh Poston, Gonzales

COLLEGE OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES

Sarah Gabrielle Achord, St. Amant

Jazmmine Armendariz, Gonzales

Madyson Janey Bleakley, Prairieville

Evan Bradley Causey, Geismer

Ryan Louis Dees, Prairieville

Emily Catherine Dupre, Donaldsonville

Madison Brooke Gaines, Prairieville

Slade Michael Gaudin, St. Amant

Charlee Renee Gautreau, Gonzales

Devon Marquis Gipson, Donaldsonville

Katie Elizabeth Gonzales, Gonzales

Amber Danielle McKinney, Donaldsonville

Victoria Schexnayder Hadley, Gonzales

Tyler Cameron Joyeux, Gonzales

Sarah Katherine Labat, Gonzales

Allayjah Rene Meredith, Gonzales

Samantha Margaret Moran, St. Amant

Kari Alise Nohra, Darrow

Mary Angelica Delos Reyes Ong, Gonzales

Donna Laine Peterson, St. Amant

Hayden Elizabeth Rigby, Prairieville

Tyrone Dewayne Scott, Prairieville

MANSHIP SCHOOL OF MASS COMMUNICATION

Allison Paige Smith, Geismar

COLLEGE OF SCIENCE

Avery Dean Armand, Geismar

James Vincent D'Antoni III, Prairieville

Hayden Paul Decoteau, Gonzales

Maria Lomnicka, Prairieville

David Josiah Smith, Prairieville

GRADUATE SCHOOL

MASTER'S

Rebecca Marie Boone, Gonzales

Brandon Michael Cornett, Prairieville

Patrick Jason Icenogle, Gonzales

Brandee Curole Orgeron, Prairieville

Online graduates

LSU also recognized December 2019 online graduates, which include:

Ascension Parish

Graduate School/Master's

Brian Phillip Briggs, Prairieville

Mitzi Rene Ehrlich, Prairieville

View comments