BATON ROUGE — LSU recognized 1,986 graduates at the university’s 300th commencement exercises Dec. 20.
There is no main ceremony for December commencement, so each college held separate ceremonies to recognize their own individual students. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke at the Manship School of Mass Communication ceremony, and LSU Board Chair Mary Leach Werner, vice president of the Sweet Lake Land & Oil Company and the North American Land Company, spoke at the College of Science ceremony.
The LSU Athletics Department and the Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes recognized 28 graduating student-athletes at The Tribute on Dec. 19 at the South Stadium Club inside Tiger Stadium. A number of student-athletes from the No. 1 ranked LSU football team earned degrees during fall commencement including Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, Kristian Fulton, Lloyd Cushenberry, Zachary Von Rosenberg and Blake Ferguson. The Tribute is the annual commemoration of the achievements of student-athletes both on and off the field.
Ascension Parish
COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE
Kaylee Marie Deynzer, Geismar
Shelby Morgan Evans, Geismar
COLLEGE OF ART AND DESIGN
Jessica Mary Blanchard, Prairieville
E.J. OURSO COLLEGE OF BUSINESS
Grant Gerard Adams, Prairieville
Ethan Ross Alexander, Prairieville
Kiah A. Barthelemy, Gonzales
Allen Michael Bonnecaze, Prairieville
Cameron John Burke, Prairieville
Madeline Sarah Cernich, Gonzales
Cole D. Faucheux, Gonzales
Annuradha Garib-Basant, Geismar
Breanna Marie Garner, Prairieville
Don P. Hidalgo Jr., Gonzales
Hayley Elizabeth King, Prairieville
Hope Elaine Passman, Prairieville
Ryan Robert Redmond, Prairieville
Phillip Charles Scardina II, Prairieville
Jeffrey P. Simon, Gonzales
Jasmine Michelle Worley, Donaldsonville
COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING
Amber Diana Blanchard, Donaldsonville
Riley John Blanchard, Prairieville
John Bailey Craven, Prairieville
Daniel Sean Dean, Prairieville
Daniel Eduardo Lopez Puerto, Gonzales
Cole Houston McAlister, Prairieville
Alaijah Dshai Moses, Gonzales
Sydney Shea Muir, Prairieville
Christian Paul Pilgrim, Gonzales
Logan Christopher Ray, Prairieville
Madelin Shelby Smith, Prairieville
Joshua Jacob Svec, Gonzales
COLLEGE OF HUMAN SCIENCES & EDUCATION
Mieklan Rose Bortnick, Prairieville
Christina Celine Bourgeois, Gonzales
Kirsten Despino Cardinale, St. Amant
Mary Christina Elfert, Geismar
Mikele Aleigh Farr, Prairieville
Dari Amanda Johnson, Gonzales
Cheyenne Nicole Mack, Prairieville
Christina Ann Mack, Gonzales
Graham Edward Peavy, Prairieville
Lyric Haileigh Poston, Gonzales
COLLEGE OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES
Sarah Gabrielle Achord, St. Amant
Jazmmine Armendariz, Gonzales
Madyson Janey Bleakley, Prairieville
Evan Bradley Causey, Geismer
Ryan Louis Dees, Prairieville
Emily Catherine Dupre, Donaldsonville
Madison Brooke Gaines, Prairieville
Slade Michael Gaudin, St. Amant
Charlee Renee Gautreau, Gonzales
Devon Marquis Gipson, Donaldsonville
Katie Elizabeth Gonzales, Gonzales
Amber Danielle McKinney, Donaldsonville
Victoria Schexnayder Hadley, Gonzales
Tyler Cameron Joyeux, Gonzales
Sarah Katherine Labat, Gonzales
Allayjah Rene Meredith, Gonzales
Samantha Margaret Moran, St. Amant
Kari Alise Nohra, Darrow
Mary Angelica Delos Reyes Ong, Gonzales
Donna Laine Peterson, St. Amant
Hayden Elizabeth Rigby, Prairieville
Tyrone Dewayne Scott, Prairieville
MANSHIP SCHOOL OF MASS COMMUNICATION
Allison Paige Smith, Geismar
COLLEGE OF SCIENCE
Avery Dean Armand, Geismar
James Vincent D'Antoni III, Prairieville
Hayden Paul Decoteau, Gonzales
Maria Lomnicka, Prairieville
David Josiah Smith, Prairieville
GRADUATE SCHOOL
MASTER'S
Rebecca Marie Boone, Gonzales
Brandon Michael Cornett, Prairieville
Patrick Jason Icenogle, Gonzales
Brandee Curole Orgeron, Prairieville
Online graduates
LSU also recognized December 2019 online graduates, which include:
Ascension Parish
Graduate School/Master's
Brian Phillip Briggs, Prairieville
Mitzi Rene Ehrlich, Prairieville