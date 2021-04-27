Brad Bourque has opened Brightway, The Brad Bourque Agency at 907 E. Weber Street in Gonzales.
“I'm excited to be opening a business in my community that will help my friends and neighbors protect their homes, vehicles and most importantly, their financial futures," Bourque said. "As a Brightway agency owner, I'm equipped with more choices of insurance brands than anyone else, so I can shop the market to find a customized package of policies for their needs."
A Louisiana native, Bourque comes to Brightway with more than 10 years of sales experience, and he understands the importance of providing quality customer service. He graduated from LSU in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science in environmental management. Bourque recently retired from the chemical industry after 27 years as a lab analyst. He and wife of 10 years, Sharon, have two children and four grandchildren. He is a member of St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church in Gonzales, has coached softball for eight years and is an elected official of the Ascension Republican Parish Executive Committee.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Brad to the Brightway family and are committed to his success,” said Brightway President and CEO Michael Miller. “Brightway agents receive holistic business support that frees them up to focus on their customers’ needs so they can find the right coverage for you and your family.”
Brightway, The Brad Bourque Agency offers customized home, condo, renters, flood, personal articles, auto, RV, motorcycle, boat and umbrella insurance policies from numerous insurance brands, including Acadian Managers, Bankers, Burns and Wilcox, Hagerty, Progressive, SageSure and many more. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday and Sunday.
Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 900 people in 300 offices across 23 states and serving customers in all 50 states.
For more information about Brightway, The Brad Bourque Agency, visit BrightwayBradBourque.com or call (225) 330-8470.