Dutchtown Football certainly sounds like a “family” when talking to senior football players that signed with college football programs at a recent ceremony at Dutchtown.
“It’s always exciting to see our guys achieve their dreams of playing at the next level. It can be somewhat bittersweet as well, realizing that we don’t get to interact with them on a daily basis any longer, we are extremely proud of them and we all understand, 'once a Griffin, always a Griffin,'" said coach Guy Mistretta.
Reed Davis, offensive lineman, signed with Huntington college and reflected on his time at Dutchtown and why he chose Huntington. “My last four years have been great, wouldn’t trade it for the works, we form a family bond and build relationships. I chose them because I love the coaches. I am grateful for my teammates and coaches at Dutchtown,” said Davis.
Londun Graves, linebacker, will be joining Davis at Huntington and was so excited for the opportunity. “What a special four years playing with the guys, we are a family, we put in the work, thanks to my teammates and coaches; I chose Huntington because it felt like home and I get to experience it with my teammate, Reed Davis,” said Graves.
Justin Agu, DB, will be taking his talents to a rising program in University of Louisiana at Lafayette and certainly was excited about it. “We have been family here for last four years, hard work and dedication by everyone including teammates and coaches, we played in the highest classification and had success; UL is a great program, they were a great fit and I will play against great competition,” Agu said.
Wide receiver Derrick Youngblood will move on to Henderson State but will miss Dutchtown. “This program is a family and a great athletic/academic place, we are all brothers, we endured great wins, tough losses, many lessons learned from teammates and coaches, I am blessed to have been a Griffin. Henderson State is a great program and offers my major, mechanical engineering, and the sport I love,” said Youngblood.
Jordan Jackson, DB, reflected on his time and seemed excited yet sad to leave Dutchtown. “Dutchtown is a great school and I would honestly do the four years all over again, being with teammates, coaches and teachers that care for you, we have a family here and build relationships, we overcame adversity and learned so much. Papago Community College is a great fit for me, the coaches safe 100% real with you, get a good education and become a man to set Mosul for a successful future," said Jackson.
These athletes are moving on but all stressed how important it was to be a Griffin and feel like everyone was family, something tells me they will all be successful in whatever they decide to do after football is done.