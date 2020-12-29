Several groups joined forces to host the annual Special Tuesday Christmas event. Instead of a big party with dancing, this years event was a drive-thru with gifts and a visit from Santa.
Volunteer Ascension; BASF; Atmos; the St. Amant and 5th Ward volunteer fire departments; and the Gonzales Jambalaya Association set up the drive-thru event at Gonzales Primary School.
"Just warms my heart to see the smiles on over 100 residents driving thru to pick up some great treats," said St. Amant Fire Chief James LeBlanc. "The gumbo and jambalaya was off the chart tonight. Another blessing for our community."
Special Tuesday is a nonprofit group that provides socialization opportunities and gathering for people with disabilities.