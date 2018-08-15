District Attorney Ricky Babin, of the 23rd Judicial District, has been elected to the board of directors of the Louisiana District Attorneys Association.
Babin is the immediate past president of the association. The 23rd Judicial District includes Ascension, Assumption and St. James parishes.
- Charles J. Ballay, president, is district attorney for the 25th Judicial District, in Plaquemines Parish.
- John F. Belton, first vice president, is district attorney for the 3rd Judicial District, in Lincoln and Union parishes.
- Robert L. Odinet, second vice president, is assistant district attorney for the 15th Judicial District, in Acadia, Lafayette and Vermilion parishes.
Other board members are Bradley R. Burget, Catahoula Parish; Don M. Burkett, Sabine Parish; Paul D. Connick Jr., Jefferson Parish; Bridget A. Dinvaut, St. John the Baptist Parish; M. Bofill “Bo” Duhe, Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes; Julie Jones, Coushatta Parish; H. Todd Nesom, Allen Parish; Perry M. Nicosia, St. Bernard Parish; Charles A. Riddle III, Avoyelles Parish; Kurt Wall, Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes; Cynthia Killingsworth; Calcasieu Parish; and Christie Pepper, Lafourche Parish.
The new officers begin their terms Aug. 15.