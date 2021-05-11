May is Hurricane Preparedness Month in Ascension, Parish President Clint Cointment said at the May 6 Parish Council meeting.
Cointment said the parish government plans to post regular reminders and information online so residents can best prepare to mitigate the effects of coming storms.
According to the proclamation, hurricane season begins June 1, and Ascension Parish officials encourage all of its residents and property owners to plan and prepare for hurricanes and other tropical storm systems.
Tropical storm systems can claim lives and destroy property through storm surge, destructive winds, flooding, tornadoes, landslides; even weaker tropical storms can also cause severe damage, the proclamation states.
Ascension Parish elected officials and the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness work together with the National Weather Service before and during a hurricane or tropical storm to reduce the possible dangers posed to lives and property, and to provide an effective response to these storms.
To get ready for hurricane season, experts recommend that people review their emergency plans and update their insurance policies to confirm they include coverage for accidental damage, natural disasters and flooding.
Experts also recommend that people maintain emergency supply kits with enough nonperishable food and water to last at least three to seven days; arrangements for the care of your pets; and should learn their evacuation routes and be prepared to comply with local authorities when asked to evacuate.
The 2020 hurricane season produced 30 named storms, of which 13 became hurricanes, including six major hurricanes with top winds of 111 mph or greater.
“Louisiana is one of the leading states for overall damage from hurricanes, and Ascension Parish has suffered much damage through the years,” Cointment said. “I encourage everyone to be diligent and prepare for hurricanes and tropical storm systems.”
Cointment reminds everyone to register to receive information ahead of and during emergencies by calling the Everbridge Emergency Alert System (225) 450-1200,