Businesses impacted by the coronavirus can apply to the Ascension Parish Assessor's Office for property reassessment.
“To generate fair and equitable assessments for our local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 shutdown, we are doing everything possible to lessen this year's business tax liability,” said Assessor Mert Smiley.
Smiley said business that have experienced losses during the pandemic, can ask for a review for consideration in lowering property assessments, thus lowering property taxes.
"As the owner, you must be able to show at least a three-year history of financial documents to determine the economic impact was due to the pandemic, provide details regarding any government assistance received, and any other information needed after an in-person meeting," Smiley said in a news release. Adjustments will be made on a case-by-case basis.
Smiley said the COVID-19 economic assistance is available to Ascension Parish businesses as a result of the combined efforts of the assessor, parish president and Parish Council.
“During this unprecedented time, it is more important than ever that all Ascension Parish taxing agencies work together for the benefit of the people. I am proud of the close working relationship we have developed with all parish leaders. It is through openness and accountability that we earn the trust and support of the people,” said Parish President Clint Cointment.
Chairwoman Teri Casso added, “On behalf of the Ascension Parish Council, we are grateful for the effort to assist those local businesses who have been impacted by COVID-19. We appreciate the effort by the Assessor’s Office to notify the public, so that any adversely affected businesses will have the opportunity to seek tax relief after providing appropriate documentation.
To apply for the assistance, contact the Assessor’s Office to schedule a meeting at (225) 647-8182 or (225) 473-9239 by Aug. 31.