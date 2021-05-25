Three recent Ascension Parish recent graduates have received scholarships from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The scholarships can be used toward the cost of college tuition, fees or books for the upcoming school year, Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a news release.
Kinslei Scroggs, an Ascension Christian High School graduate, is the recipient of the Dawn Shivers Memorial Scholarship program, in the amount of $1,500.
Julia deGeneres, a Dutchtown High School graduate, is the recipient of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office $500 scholarship.
Lauren Bennett, an East Ascension High School graduate, is the recipient of the Louisiana Sheriffs Association's $500 scholarship.