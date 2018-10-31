The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail on Oct. 18-25:
Oct. 18
Fisher, Andre: 23, 8134 John LeBlanc Blvd., Sorrento, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Gros, Brandy M.: 38, 13085 L. Landry Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Fontenot, Garrett Chuck: 29, 18262 Autumn Run Drive, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Rose, Bobbie Jo.: 36, 18737 Bill Wise Road, Livingston, probation violation/parish.
Knowles, Daniel: 17, 13408 K.C. Road, Gonzales, illegal possession of stolen things, simple burglary/vehicle.
Hamilton, Kendrick Michael: 25, 421 Claiborne St., Donaldsonville, bond revocation, criminal trespass/all other offenses, resisting an officer, misdemeanor theft.
Joseph, Dana Louise: 35, 41060 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, felony assault on school teacher/by nonstudent, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Daigle, Drake M.: 30, 42402 Cannon Road, Gonzales, state probation violation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, simple burglary/all others.
Oct. 19
Clement, Maci Margaret: 21, 45347 Tee Poe Lane, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Houston, Joshua M.: 32, 6216 Burton St., St. James, failure to appear in court.
Paola, Salvador Joseph: 28, 13510 N. Leah St., Gonzales, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, operating while intoxicated.
Johnson, Adrian: 18, 8544 St. Landry Ave., 24, Gonzales, 18 counts of criminal trespass/all other offenses, eight counts of misdemeanor theft, two counts of theft of a firearm, 17 counts of simple burglary/vehicle, resisting an officer, simple burglary/all others.
Johnson, Wanda: 60, 800 Riverview Complex, Donaldsonville, violations of protective orders.
Chambers, David Trey: 23, 12036 La. 73, Geismar, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Parks, Dalton Patrick: 54, 12397 Palmer Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Darby Jr., Mark Anthony: 18, 8370 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, 18 counts of criminal trespass/all other offenses, eight counts of misdemeanor theft, two counts of theft of a firearm, 17 counts of simple burglary/vehicle, resisting an officer, simple burglary/all others.
Rodney, Tramaine: 31, 1709 Loretta D St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Alford Jr., Jeffery B.: 23, 13180 Wadesboro Road, Pontchatoula, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Robbins, Clorissa Dawn: 36, 33455 Jules Drive, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, probation violation, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Rhoto, Miranda: 20, 168 Dorothy Drive, Avondale, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Wascom, Cody Duane: 31, 1334 S. Shirley Ave., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, parole violation, surety, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin.
Grezaffi, Ryan: 29, 13449 Bourgeois Road, Gonzales, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin.
Oct. 20
Moore, Kelsie: 26, 19486 La Trace Road, French Settlement, surety, bond revocation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin.
Christy, Jason Anthony: 38, 15323 Daigle Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, domestic abuse battery.
Mumphrey, Mary Rose: 27, 14390 La. 44, B, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Michel III, Mikel M.: 49, 12064 Central Park Drive, Geismar, violations of protective orders.
Nicholas, Jesqueak R.: 33, 711 Houmas St., 9, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Miller, Tyler M.: 24, 40271 Black Bayou Extension, Gonzales, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Oct. 21
Hodges, Brandie R.: 34, 18655 Manchac Acres Road, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Lavers, Toby A.: 34, 712 S. Plum Ave., Newkirk, Oklahoma, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Terrones, Jacqueline K.: 55, 14381 Sweet Leaf Road, Gonzales, driver must be licensed, traffic control signals, operating a vehicle while intoxicated/child endangerment law.
Downey, Cheryl A.: 60, 224 E. Railroad St., Gonzales, driver must be licensed, careless operation, resisting an officer, operating while intoxicated.
Diaz, Amisadai: 32, 18137 Little Prairie, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, operating while intoxicated.
Oct. 22
Geter, Jessica Nicole: 26, 35308 Cane Market Road, Denham Springs, handicapped parking, intentional littering prohibited, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Nguyen, Tony: 20, 920 W. Tony St., Gonzales, felony theft, simple burglary/vehicle, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, theft of a firearm, felony theft of a motor vehicle, simple burglary/vehicle.
Bazile, Blaine A.: 37, 9410 Bert Heath Road, St. Amant, state probation violation, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, false imprisonment, misdemeanor theft, simple assault, simple battery.
Delhommer, Jason Colby: 32, 18772 Queen Florence Farms Road, Livingston, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, resisting an officer, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Nguyen, Hai The: 42, 3707 Sedalia Brook Lane, Katy, Texas, felony theft of a motor vehicle.
Hackett, Jimmie Earl: 21, 1518 Raston Drive, Hammond, simple battery, disturbing the peace/simple assault, domestic abuse battery.
Milton, Allen D.: 43, 203 W. James St., Gonzales, surety, two counts of violations of protective orders.
Causey, Joseph M.: 52, 43239 La. 42, Prairieville, violations of protective orders.
Oct. 23
Soileau, Cain: 17, 37313 La. 74, 153, Geismar, criminal trespass/all other offenses, misdemeanor theft, two counts of simple burglary/vehicle.
Christian, Henry D.: 50, 14386 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court, violations of registration provisions, no motor vehicle insurance, driver must be licensed, hit-and-run driving, aggravated assault, aggravated criminal damage to property, aggravated battery.
Curtis, David: 30, 36134 Bluff Oaks Ave., Prairieville, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession of heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Martin, Seth Michael: 39, 14167 Anna Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Victor, David C.: 42, 248 Reynaud Drive, Donaldsonville, violations of protective orders.
Carter, Demaric N.: 52, 14343 Leola Carter Road, Gonzales, bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Reed, Rekisha Renise: 41, 1035 Progress Road, Baton Rouge, two counts of failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Babin, Dustyn Kaid: 24, 14126 Roddy Road, Gonzales, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana.
Sanchez, Avice: 38, 37048 La. 74, Geismar, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Oct. 24
Davis, Carl A.: 28, 2142 W. La. 30, Gonzales, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Nickens, Carles: 40, 16407 Stewart Road, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Davison, Joey W.: 60, 1702 S. Lanoux St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Oct. 25
Smith, Rachael M.: 25, 43533 Tullier Road, Sorrento, misdemeanor theft, four counts of failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, security required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Adams, Donald R.: 61, 127 W. Virginia St., Paincourtville, bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.