Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Oct. 3-7:
CIVIL SUITS
Synchrony Bank v. Cassi L. Lejeune, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Shwann Brignac, open account.
Louisiana USA Federal Credit Union v. Casie Jo Duplessis, promissory note.
Navy Federal Credit Union v. Shaw Connie M. Allen aka Connie M. Allen Shaw, monies due.
Tynekia Hampton v. Charles In Charge LLC and Charles E. Dawson III, damages.
Onemain Financial Group LLC and Onemain Financial of Louisiana Inc. v. Rhys J. Chiasson, executory judgment.
1st Franklin Financial Corp. v. Barbara A. Williams, promissory note.
1st Franklin Financial Corp. v. Joseph Rayborn, promissory note.
Quincy Long and Shernell Long v. Lighthouse Excalibur Insurance Co. and Lighthouse Property Insurance Corp., damages.
Raven Washington v. Lighthouse Excalibur Insurance Co. and Lighthouse Property Insurance Corp, damages.
Deshawn White v. Lighthouse Excalibur Insurance Co. and Lighthouse Property Insurance Corp., damages.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Lanord R. Ratcliff, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Dustin C. Covington, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Montelius Kayla, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Rachel A. Dupont, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Shymora Brown, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Country Credeur, open account.
TD Bank USA v. Lisa Hall Gautreaux, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Cedric Veal, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Sylvon McBride, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Brandon P. Cummings, open account.
Gmfs LLC v. Donald J. Donaldson Jr., executory process.
Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. Nicholas Lee Babin, Leisa Nicole May, executory process.
Kendrick Butler, Clarence Harris, James Smith Jr. and Michael Smith v. Russ Earl, New Dairy Louisiana LLC, Ace American Insurance Co., Lacassagnes LLC and Progressive Paloverde Insurance Co., damages.
Tyler (individual on behalf of) Ory, Meagan M. (individual on behalf of) Ory v. Oklahoma Safety Equipment Co. Inc., Turner Industries Group LLC and Alberty Group LLC, damages.
Consumer Portfolio Services Inc v. Melissa B. Rubio aka Melisssa Bejarano Grijalva, monies due.
Phillip Singletary and Ashley Singletary v. Aegis Security Insurance Co., damages.
NCB Management Services Inc. v. Cory Zimmermann, contract.
American Express National Bank v. Benjamin Labbe, open account.
American Express National Bank v. Gary Dwane, open account.
Citibank NA v. Kathleen Fritchie, open account.
Aimee Lucius McPherson v. Leslie Elizabeth Nicklas aka Lesley Elizabeth Nicklas, executory judgment.
Citibank NA v. Robert Patterson, open account.
Capital One Bank NA v. Gustavo M. Azevedo, open account.
Capital One Bank NA v. Groverlyn P. Jones, open account.
Capital One Bank NA v. Nicole V. Cayton, open account.
Capital One Bank NA v. Shannon D. Case, open account.
Capital One Bank NA v. Ryan Harvey, open account.
Capital One NA v. Leisa May, open account.
Aimee Lucius McPherson v. Justin Paul McGee, executory judgment.
Tammie Gholar v. Phyllis Weiss and Geico Secure Insurance Co., damages.
Capital One Bank Na v. Richard A. Montgomery, open account.
Citibank NA v. Roland Clement, open account.
Capital One Bank NA v. Shannon Stock, open account.
US Bank National Association v. Scott Morales, executory process.
1st Franklin Financial Corp. v. Satandra L. Grant, promissory note.
Essential Federal Credit Union v. Emerson Dale Kelley III, executory judgment.
Assurance Financial Group LLC v. Rachael L. Farrar, executory process.
(individual on behalf of) Charles D. Liotta, (individual on behalf of) Shannon L. Liotta v. Turner Industries Group LLC, Alberty Group LLC and Oklahoma Safety Equipment Co., damages.
Roydall Lumar v. Corey Orgeron and Law Firm Orgeron, damages.
Corey Johnson v. VTS Valet Garbage Service and Eddie Dunham, damages.
Chevelle Javon Gray v. Dana Joseph, damages.
Jody Kliebert and Marlo Soule v. United Property & Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Mada Y. Jacobs v. Old American Indemnity Co., Geico Casualty Co., XYZ Insurance Co. and Kadie Stevens, damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Angela Marie Bourque v. Bryan Philip Bourque, divorce.
Francisco J. Toro v. Aida J. Ortiz, child support.
Trey Elijah Toten v. Madalayne Adell Blanchard, divorce.
Angela F. Melancon v. Todd Jeffery Melancon, divorce.
Whitney Gordon, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Roger Scott Sr., child support.
Arriele Richardo, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Glenn Bradford, child support.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Wilfred Paul Duplessis Jr.
Succession of Phillip Stephens Jr.
Succession of Samuel Franklin Stroughter Aka, S. F. Stroughter Aka, Sammy F. Stroughter
Succession of Paul Lewis LeBlanc
Succession of Ellis Acey Hines
Succession of Michael A. Wiggins Sr.