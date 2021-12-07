The Ascension Parish Library invites those who enjoy seasonal carols to visit its holiday decorated rain garden at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14 for a Night of Caroling.
The event will feature Erin Perdue, the choir director at East Ascension High School, who will lead the sing-along of holiday songs familiar to both young and old. Perdue also is bringing along a special guest who is sure to be a delight for younger kids, Santa Claus.
And after the caroling, be sure to warm up with some hot chocolate by Louisiana Lemonade and assorted baked treats by Sweet Melissa’s Confectionery. Carols in the Garden will take place within the Gonzales library’s outdoor rain garden located on the south side of the building on South Nickens Ave.
For more information, call (225) 647-3955.