On Thursday, June 23, the Louisiana Office of Community Development will host a public hearing in Hammond to inform residents affected by Hurricane Ida about the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance program, share what resources are available, and provide next steps for how to begin the process toward receiving assistance.
The public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. at the Tangipahoa Parish Clausen Building, 15485 W Club Deluxe Road, Hammond. Residents of Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes are invited.
The state was recently allocated $1.27 billion in federal funding for Hurricane Ida recovery efforts, which has been incorporated into the state’s action plan for hurricane recovery as an amendment, a news release said. The allocated funding for Hurricane Ida combined with the allocated funding for Hurricanes Laura and Delta brings the total funding available for recovery from these storms to more than $2.25 billion for Louisiana.
Additionally, homeowners affected by Hurricanes Laura and Delta are urged to take the program survey at restore.la.gov. Completing the survey is the critical first step for residents to receive assistance.