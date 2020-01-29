Among those at the Gonzales Garden Club Christmas party are, front row from left, Patti Mouton, Dana Teepell (behind coffee table), Loretta Ramirez, Cynthia Cagnolatti, Barbara McCormick, Cathy Venable and Brenda Bertrand. In the second row are Gwen Heck, Gail Lonibos, Rita Bourque, Weezie Cashat, Lorraine Gautreau, Marilyn Rice, Janis Poche, Myra Mire and Conchita Richey. Standing at left are Jamie Trisler, Sandy Stewart, Pam Fiegel, Mabel Savoy, Dale Bowman and Janis D’Benedetto; standing at right are Barbara Guillot and Priscilla Monson.