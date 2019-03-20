In recognition of the 25th anniversary of the River Road African American Museum, Shell donated $25,000 to the organization during a Black History Month event presented at the Shell Convent refinery.
Shell Convent general manager Alan Pertuit gave the keynote address at the event, which was organized by the Shell Black Employee Network Group at the Convent refinery. The check was presented by Shell Vice President Gulf Coast Rhoman Hardy, according to a news release.
For information about the Donaldsonville museum's 25th anniversary events, visit africanamericanmuseum.org.