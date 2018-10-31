THURSDAY
Public School
Baked chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, glazed carrots, pear halves, wheat roll, juice, milk
Sandwich: Chicken patty
Catholic School
Turkey and gravy, steamed rice, green beans, salad, orange wedges, cheese biscuits, milk
Choice: Taco salad/baked potato
FRIDAY
Public School
Frito chili pie, potato rounds, tossed salad, pork and beans, pineapple tidbits, fruit juice, milk
Sandwich: Chicken tenders
Catholic School
Chicken sandwich, french fries, salad cup with pickle, tator tots, strawberry cup, milk
Choice: Ham snack pack/chicken nuggets
MONDAY
Public School
Chicken stew with rice, California blend, corn, pears, wheat roll, fruit punch, milk
Sandwich: Hamburger
Catholic School
Hot dogs with chili, baked beans, salad cup, blueberry craisins, milk
Choice: Ham snack pack/pizza
TUESDAY
Public School
No School — Election Day
Catholic School
Lasagna, sweet peas, salad cup, pineapple, dinner roll, milk
Choice: Asian chicken/grilled cheese
WEDNESDAY
Public School
Spaghetti meat sauce , broccoli and cheese, tossed salad, peaches, wheat garlic roll, juice, milk
Sandwich: Chicken patty
Catholic School
Hamburger steak and gravy, steamed rice, carrots, salad, applesauce, dinner roll, milk
Choice: Turkey snack pack/mini corn dog
NOV. 8
Public School
Jambalaya, white beans, tossed salad, apple, wheat roll, juice, milk
Sandwich: Chicken nuggets
Catholic School
Smacker chicken, spaghetti and cheese, salad cup, California vegetables, fruit fiesta — watermelon, milk
Choice: Taco salad/baked potato