THURSDAY

Public School

Baked chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, glazed carrots, pear halves, wheat roll, juice, milk

Sandwich: Chicken patty

Catholic School

Turkey and gravy, steamed rice, green beans, salad, orange wedges, cheese biscuits, milk

Choice: Taco salad/baked potato

FRIDAY

Public School 

Frito chili pie, potato rounds, tossed salad, pork and beans, pineapple tidbits, fruit juice, milk

Sandwich: Chicken tenders

Catholic School

Chicken sandwich, french fries, salad cup with pickle, tator tots, strawberry cup, milk

Choice: Ham snack pack/chicken nuggets

MONDAY

Public School

Chicken stew with rice, California blend, corn, pears, wheat roll, fruit punch, milk

Sandwich: Hamburger

Catholic School

Hot dogs with chili, baked beans, salad cup, blueberry craisins, milk

Choice: Ham snack pack/pizza

TUESDAY

Public School

No School — Election Day

Catholic School

Lasagna, sweet peas, salad cup, pineapple, dinner roll, milk

Choice: Asian chicken/grilled cheese

WEDNESDAY

Public School

Spaghetti meat sauce , broccoli and cheese, tossed salad, peaches, wheat garlic roll, juice, milk

Sandwich: Chicken patty

Catholic School

Hamburger steak and gravy, steamed rice, carrots, salad, applesauce, dinner roll, milk

Choice: Turkey snack pack/mini corn dog

NOV. 8

Public School

Jambalaya, white beans, tossed salad, apple, wheat roll, juice, milk

Sandwich: Chicken nuggets

Catholic School

Smacker chicken, spaghetti and cheese, salad cup, California vegetables, fruit fiesta — watermelon, milk

Choice: Taco salad/baked potato

