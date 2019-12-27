Patient Plus Urgent Care opened its newest clinic Nov. 25.
Patient Plus Prairieville is at 17513 Old Jefferson Highway across from Oak Grove Primary School, near Camp Bow Wow.
“We are excited to expand to Prairieville and open our fifth urgent care clinic. This is the second clinic we’ve opened this year and we look forward to growing and serving new communities through our convenient neighborhood locations,” said Dr. Rubin Patel, chief executive officer at Patient Plus.
The new Prairieville clinic, with more than 2,300 square feet, is open every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and does not require an appointment. Patient Plus Urgent Care treats minor illnesses and injuries — the sniffles, rashes, fevers, aches, breaks and other conditions that deserve prompt treatment, but are not serious enough to require a visit to the emergency room.