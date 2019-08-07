The Ascension Parish school system has appointed Kimneye "Kim" Cox as director of business services, effective Aug. 5.
An alumna of East Ascension High School, Cox was an account manager with the Unclaimed Property Division of the Louisiana Department of the Treasury. Her 18-year career began in 2001 at the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality as a travel/imprest accountant. In 2005, she moved to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals as an appropriation accountant, moving on to several managerial positions overseeing the areas of cash management, budgeting, expenditure and cost allocation, and appropriation management units.
She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting with a minor in internal audit from LSU. She also earned a master's degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix.