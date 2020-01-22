The announcer's bellowing voice at the Ascension Parish Livestock Show greeted people driving up to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center Friday and Saturday.
The oinks, bahs and cock-a-doodle-dos of the animals on exhibition also were part of the sounds of the show.
Folks were busy washing and grooming goats, tending to chickens and tugging at one end of a rope that lead to a four-legged animal on the other end. Everyone seemed to say “yes ma'am” and smiles were in abundance throughout the barns.
Among the crowd was David Bush, extending his hand for a shake as he approached strangers and saying “hello” to old friends and new. “This is what it’s all about,” he said, as his eyes searched the arenas for his children and grandchildren, “family and community. We want to continue these traditions with our children.”
Mandy Delaune, president of the Ascension Parish Livestock Association, agreed. She said about 80 youth participated in this year’s show. It’s a good count for the association, a program designed to teach youth about farming and raising animals and all that goes with that. It’s knowledge handed down from one family member to another over many years. The participants are members of local 4-H Club or the Future Farmers of America.
“I had livestock at shows when I was in high school along with my brothers and sisters,” Delaune said. “It’s a family thing. Now third and fourth generations are participating. It’s a family affair.”
She started with raising and showing pigs and Brahman cattle in the eighth grade. “Now I have my kids in the show, and this is the first year my son (age 9) participated. He was so excited,” she said, proudly adding “he won the championship for his breed with a white Lionhead rabbit. His Rex (also a white rabbit) won his category, too.”
The former St. Amant High School student, now an adult, not only leads the Association Board with the help of adult and student officers but also serves as an adviser to the FFA program at school.
According to Delaune, the school program has about 20 laying hens on site producing an abundance of eggs — about 19 a day. “We have a steady supply for teachers and other people weekly, and they just about buy us out,” she said. In addition to raising chickens at the school site, members also tend to rabbits.
“It’s important teach them about responsibility and good habits, showmanship, character and sportsmanship. It had such an impact in on our lives we want our kids to have the same experience,” Delaune said.
FFA members participate in various agricultural programs, including how to handle and breed rabbits and genetic cross breeding among chickens to produce different colors of eggs. “It’ takes kids through the whole circle,” she said.
Part of that circle includes Brookelyn LeBlanc, 12, a three-year 4-H Club member whose grandfather just happens to be named Bush. After kicking her boots on the table to relax between events, this St. Amant girl talks about showing rabbits and chickens for three years leading up to a Brahman heifer this year (winning second place in the division and fifth in showmanship). Her two sisters, a friend and a cousin are running around the arena and making “snow angels” in fresh sawdust.
The Brahman’s name is Minnie Pearl, but no price tag was left on her collar. It was a busy weekend for the heifer and the three-year member of the 4-H Club, prepared for cheerleader tryouts. Her bunnies, Zak, Nate and Snob, turned their noses up at the whole event this year.
“My mom showed lambs when she was younger, and I really wanted to try it like her. And I tried it, and I loved it.” LeBlanc explained. “It teaches you responsibility, and you get so involved and meet new friends.”
At the same time, Tate Templet, 16, also a member of St. Amant's group, was posing for a photo with his Reserve Grand Champion lamb. This is his second year in the show, and he joins other students tending their animals at the club adviser’s farm and barn.
“To prepare for this, we held a mock show with our group,” he said. Preparing for the show also means washing and grooming the lamb. Templet said “It’s a about like bathing a dog, and I have to make sure they don’t get dehydrated or their skin gets wrinkly.” Getting wet and dirty must be worth it, though, since he wears a 2019 Grand Champion Market Lamb belt buckle. “It makes me feel proud of what I’ve accomplished and all the work I put in,” the St. Amant high schooler said.
Templet later joined his fellow members for a group photo with their winning lambs. However, the photo shoot was interrupted by a pig that had escaped its pen. Two men chased the pig through the group of students and caught it soon after. Stephanie Epps had a front-row seat as a member of the lineup of students.
A veteran of the circuit, the 16-year-old 4-H member said, “When the pig got loose, that was pretty funny. But it wasn’t that big of a deal. I take it all in stride.” For St. Amant High School, Epps had one lamb win Grand Champion Market (lambs for show) and one Grand Champion Commercial (breeding lambs). She dressed “to look presentable for the judges” in a button-downed, long-sleeved collared shirt; jeans; and her brown and white boots. “Not a lot of people do this,” she said, “and I learn about responsibility. My dad, sister and aunt did it, and I look up to them.”
Friday night, the younger children put away their stick horses after a mini rodeo, and the market animals were weighed. The next day was when the real competition got underway. And that night, participants received their prizes during an awards banquet. But these weekend winners are hungry for something else, too — district show awards with area parishes in two weeks and those at the state livestock show.
“It went well,” Delaune concluded. “The weather was good, the banquet was a success and sponsors handed out duffel bags and, for the breed winners, belt buckles. So it was really nice.”
For information about the association or getting involved in the 4-H or FFA clubs, contact Delaune at (225) 715-4675.