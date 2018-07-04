River Parishes Community College students recently elected new leadership for the student body.
New Student Government Association officers are Enjoli Ambrose-Champagne, president, Vacherie; Rachel Schamberger, vice president, Kenner; Julian Guillory, treasurer, Baton Rouge; and NaQuellar Martin-Thompson, secretary, Hammond, according to a news release from the college.
Raynell Hernandez, from Pine Ridge, South Dakota was elected as a representative of SGA.
The SGA provides a form of representative self-government to all students enrolled in the college. Through this organization, rules and regulations are formulated and carried out, and plans for student activities are made and implemented. The SGA at River Parishes Community College is a program that provide every student the opportunity to participate, the release said.