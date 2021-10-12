Residents of Donaldsonville residents a Family Health and Safety Event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Frank Sotile Pavilion, 2162 Thibaut Dirve.
Ascension Parish government and Our Lady of the Lake are partnering for the family-friendly event.
A DJ provided music while people receive available COVID-19 and flu vaccinations. Free car seat safety checks will be provided by The Safety Place. Other offerings for the day include mini exercise classes, yoga, aerobics, WIC Resource information provided by the Ascension Parish Health Unit, and strategies for coping with the pandemic provided by Ascension Parish Mental Health and more.
“This event is just the beginning of our implementation of a collective impact model for sustained community health and wellness. It’s part of a much broader effort to make Ascension Parish a healthier place to live and includes school-based health and wellness initiatives, enhanced offerings at our parks and recreational facilities, health units and mental health units in collaboration with Our Lady of the Lake and its partners,” said John Diez, chief administrative officer for Ascension Parish. “The collaboration with Our Lady of the Lake allows the parish access to a higher level of expertise and programming and is consistent with residents’ stated desire for expanded health and wellness offerings.”
For additional information about this event, visit ascensionparish.net.