The Lemann Memorial Community Center in Donaldsonville has reopened with a new gym floor, fresh coat of paint and other improvements thanks to Leadership Ascension's D'ville Shooting Stars team.
A grand reopening ceremony was held June 11 with local officials, residents and Leadership Ascension team members.
Leadership Ascension, a program of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce, challenges its members to come up with a community service project. The Shooting Stars team decided on the Lemann Center project after learning about the center's needed improvements. The center is used for a recreational basketball league, family functions, parties and other events.
The team raised nearly $200,000 to fund the improvements, and the work began April 1.
The team includes Kara Anderson, Ann Booth, Milton Cayette, Debra Gaudin, Josh Guitreau, Wes Moreau, Melissa Pourciau and Rhonda Turner.