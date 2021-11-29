The River Region Art Association's Santa Shop is open from noon to 4 p.m. each Wednesday, Thursday and Friday until Christmas.
The gallery's Santa Shop features handmade gifts perfect for gifting.
Additionally, Santa Shop will have coffee and cookies for visitors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday. Shop for Christmas décor, jewelry, holiday ceramics, Christmas angel ornaments and Cajun spool dolls, nativity sets, mini terrariums and other originals. Saturday dates are Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18.
While visiting the Depot Gallery, enjoy a few minutes in the gallery without your children, as gallery volunteers will assist children with an activity. This activity is free.
On Dec. 3, families with children are invited to a morning session with Mrs. Claus and members of the Depot Gallery as they "Let it Snow" from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will read some favorite stories about snow and snowmen, sing "Frosty" songs and make "Snowmen Soup."
Refreshments will be served. Fee per child is $10. Two or more children are $8 each.
Reserve your space on our Square site, www.riverregionartassociaion@square.com.
The River Region Art Association's Depot Gallery is at 320 East Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales.