As Katrina Augusta left the courtroom in Gonzales, she said the tears started to come.
Judge Cody Martin had just sentenced two men accused in the brutal beating death of her 15-year-old son, Brandon Augusta, behind the Mississippi River levee in Donaldsonville more than seven-and-a-half years ago.
One of the men, Marcus Ester, 28, who has maintained his innocence for years, took a deal that resulted in a five-year sentence and his imminent release from jail after nearly seven years behind bars.
"I cried. I cried because he's not here," Katrina August said of her slain son. "He's not here at all."
Brandon Augusta's severely decomposed body was found behind the levee in August 2014 after he had disappeared days earlier.
Nearly a year after that, with a reward out for information leading to an arrest, Ascension sheriff's deputies arrested two teens, an 18-year-old and then-21-year-old Ester, all from Donaldsonville, following information from a youth about Augusta's slaying.
The arrests and the brutal and shocking allegations around the killing involving two juveniles — then-Sheriff Jeff Wiley noted concrete chunks and even driftwood were weapons of opportunity in a drug-fueled attack — drew considerable attention to the case, but time passed.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys in Ascension have said a lack of evidence has plagued the case as it dragged on amid pretrial wrangling, and the public eye focused elsewhere. In the past year, however, prosecutors have gradually reached plea deals with the accused.
In September, Kaglin Green, then 16 and now 23, accepted a misdemeanor plea of criminal mischief and received a three-month prison sentence.
Shortly before trial, in early November, Kahlil Howard, then 17 and now 24, pleaded guilty to manslaughter but had his sentence deferred until last week.
Both he and Ester appeared before Judge Martin on April 19.
The 23rd Judicial District judge gave Howard the maximum 20-year sentence allowed under his plea. Ester, who had been scheduled for trial on Tuesday, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and received the five years with credit for the more than 6.5 years he's already spent in jail.
Katrina Augusta, who was in court with her mother, Audrey, said she couldn't believe it when the judge handed down the five-year sentence for Ester.
"It seems like it took me backwards, you know," Katrina Augusta said. "I have been hurting since that situation because I wanted justice for (Brandon), you know. It would have made it feel, feel better, but it doesn't feel better at all. It feels worse because I don't think it's fair. I know it's not fair."
Prosecutors in Ascension did not return a request for comment last week.
In recent weeks, Katrina Augusta said, prosecutors explained to her that Howard had more culpability and talked about the lack of evidence against Ester — there was no physical evidence tying him to the scene. They also gave her more of the information she has been waiting to hear. She said they showed her the allegations of the youth, Tyrell Williams, which had led to him, Howard, Ester and Green being arrested and accused of second-degree murder.
The claims from Williams also included allegations of sexual assault against her son's dead body, Katrina Augusta said.
In plea deals, none of those accused admitted to sexual assault. Howard and Ester only admitted to participating in a fight that led to Brandon Augusta's death, and Katrina Augusta said she isn't sure how much to believe of Williams' allegations.
David Belfield III, Ester's defense attorney, said his client was falsely accused by Williams, whom Belfield said has changed details of his story several times and whom Belfield claimed was after reward money for a crime tip.
The accusation left Ester angry, waiting for his chance at a trial and initially unwilling to consider plea agreement offers from prosecutors, Belfield said, first for a manslaughter conviction. After Ester had spent five years in jail nearly two years ago, prosecutors put a negligent homicide offer on the table only to withdraw it, Belfield said he was told, amid family opposition.
That offer reemerged in recent weeks. Belfield said that while he believed Ester had a strong defense, it is always a risk to go to trial over a second-degree charge that would bring an automatic life sentence with conviction.
"You never know what those 12 people are going to do, but (prosecutors) would have had a very difficult time convincing 12 people that (Ester) did anything," Belfield said. "There's no evidence on him other than that little boy's testimony."
Williams, who still faces a second-degree murder charge, would have had a hard time with defense questioning at trial, Belfield asserted.
"When I say they had nothing on this kid (Ester) — nothing," he said.
With most of the defendants in her son's death sentenced and Ester expected to be out jail soon, Katrina Augusta said she is looking inward for her family, seeking out counseling for her younger son and trying to move past her years-long push for justice for the loss of her eldest son.
"To me, I have to let it go now because what could I do now?" she asked. "What could I do about it now?"