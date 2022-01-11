The East Ascension Spartans’ boys basketball team is looking to four starters for solid play and a positive outlook this season for success.
“We have four returning starters that bring a load of experience from last season, we will lean on those guys early this season,” coach Darnell Lee said.
The Spartans are 10-4 (as of press time) and are coming off an exciting 61-55 win over their biggest rival, St Amant. Experience returns with Keith Thomas (13.8 ppg), Troy Dunn (14.7 ppg), N’derius Walker (8.5 ppg) and Tilicuis Irvin (9.1 ppg). Ja’Corey Mitchell rounds out the starting lineup this season.
“We have a heavy guard lineup this season. Those guys are experienced,” Lee said.
Top reserves for this season include Jacquel Mack, Corey Butler, Kadarius Mitchell, DeAndre Stevens and Chad Clark. Football standout Jayven Richardson, who is 6 feet 6 inches and 275 pounds, returns after playing his freshmen year and provides an inside presence and rebounding.
The Spartans continue to develop in key areas as the season is at the halfway point.
“We have to continue to develop team chemistry and depth early on to make a run at the district title,” Lee said.
In order to have success, leaders have to step up and two individuals have stood out in that category. “Troy Dunn and Keith Thomas has provided strong leadership, which is exactly what we need to compete at a high level this season,” Lee said.
District starts on Jan. 21 against Catholic High and with the experience and leadership continuing to grow, I like what I see.