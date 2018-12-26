As the end of the year approaches, many reflect on the past and plan for the future. All I can think about these days is the approach of my 61st birthday.
When you're born on Jan. 2, your birthday is sometimes an afterthought for your family and friends. People are tired from Christmas and New Year's celebrations and usually short on funds. As a child, most of my Christmas gifts would say "Merry Christmas and Happy Birthday."
As I've gotten older, my children and friends have taken on the task of making sure my birthdays are not forgotten. But now that I'm reached the 60 and older status, my birthday doesn't take on the same importance it once did.
Here's wishing you and yours a happy holiday season, and if you do know someone with a post-holiday birthday, don't forget to say "happy birthday."
Tell us what's going on
We'd love to hear more from the residents of Ascension Parish in the new year. We want to publicize your events ahead of time and share photos and news of things as they happen.
To do so, we need to hear from you.
You can contact us by email at ascension@theadvocate.com. Email is a great way to send us information. Call me at (225) 388-0731 if you need to ask a question.
We are always seeking school, club and church news — I see a lot of this on Facebook. Send it to us to share with your neighbors through the paper, also.
We are always looking for sports stories and photos. This can be little kids and adults.
Have an upcoming event? Remember to send it to us so we can promote it in this space.
Deadlines are the Friday before Thursday's publication. For instance, if you want something to be in the edition that runs Thursday, Jan. 17, we have to have it by Friday, Jan. 11. And if it's an announcement about something coming up, you can send it earlier. Makes it easier on everyone.
We need all the basic information. The journalism term is the 5 W's and an H: who, what, when, where, why and how. If you send a photo, we need to know the names of the people in it, listed from left, and what is going on.
We need items as quickly as possible after the event. So don't wait a month to send it to us.
Let's see you in the paper in 2019.
ACT, SAT test prep at library
An ACT and SAT test prep workshop for college-bound students will be at 5 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Ascension Parish Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd., in Gonzales.
Participants will learn how to access free online practice tests, write a strong application essay and receive homework help, all through library databases. Printed resources are available to help ace the test or find a scholarship. To register, call the library at (225) 647-3955.
Trinity plans New Year's Eve service
Trinity AME Church will hold a New Year's Eve worship service from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at 1420 S. Darla Ave. in Gonzales.
A reception with refreshments is set after the service.
The Rev. Ritney A Castine is pastor.