BASF donated $5,000 to the Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge to support six aspiring business founders from Ascension Parish public schools.
Under instruction of the LSU E.J. Ourso College of Business, an annual cohort of 29 local high school students gain skills and generate ideas to start their own businesses, according to a news release.
“Developing an entrepreneurial mindset will not only help students become business owners, but it will also prepare them for success in the workplace,” said Jerry Lebold, senior vice president and general manager of BASF’s Geismar site. “When we look to hire, skills and experience that demonstrate innovation, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit are of critical importance.”
Deborah Sternberg, chairwoman of Young Entrepreneurs’ steering committee, added that BASF's support has given the organization the ability to "increase our impact and unlock the potential of young, aspiring entrepreneurs."
“Investing in our students is good for the community, and it is good for business,” she said.
Ascension Parish high school students participating in the YEA BR program during the 2019-20 school year are:
- Madison Cooper, 11th grade, Dutchtown High School
- Cara Echols, ninth grade, East Ascension High School
- Erin Fleming, 12th grade, East Ascension High School
- Josiah Helaire, 11th grade, East Ascension High School
- Michael Malone, 10th grade, Dutchtown High School
- Skyler Stewart, 10th grade, St. Amant High School
“Ascension Parish students are fortunate to have this opportunity to become true entrepreneurs while still in high school,” Ascension Public schools Superintendent David Alexander said.