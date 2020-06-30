Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on June 1-5:
CIVIL SUITS
Ivan Smith Furniture Co. LLC v. Chelsea Mayshack aka Chelsea Shuntel Mayshack, Ed Mayshack and Ed Lee Mayshack, executory judgment.
Josie Scott v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins., Government Employees Insurance Co. dba Geico, Pasquale Mistretta and Raenissa Lashay Thomas, damages.
Diane W. Payton v. Ezequiel Garza, Elevators By Brandsafway Century and Ace American Insurance Co., damages.
Republic Finance v. Casey Badon, executory judgment.
Midfirst Bank v. Carolyn Christy and James J. Moore, declaratory judgment.
Hancock Whitney Bank v. Andrew J. Gross, executory judgment.
Unifund CCR LLC v. Glenn LeBlanc, open account.
Crescent Bank & Trust v. Jordin Gilliland and Kimberly G. Gilliland, executory judgment.
Cavalry SPV I LLC and Citibank NA v. Nicole L. Breaux, monies due.
Jacqueline M. Marve v. Cory Allen Toomer and Old American Indemnity Insurance Co., damages.
Republic Finance LLC v. Kevin L. Opel and Honesty A. Thompson, executory judgment.
Roy Ingnacio v. Department of Public Safety & Correction, judicial review.
Tiffany N. Cambre v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance and Dewanna T. Babin, damages.
Brittany L. Gulotta v. Progressive Security Insurance Co., State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Travis J. Creel, damages.
Eric Roussel and Charlene Roussel v. Kerry M. Roussel and Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Troynel IND/OBO Wright and Erial Minor Wright v. Kent Gautreau and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Charlette P. Miller and Michael W. Miller v. Lakisha M. Byrd and Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Co, damages.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co v. Willie J. Shelton aka Willie Shelton, Lucy B. Shelton aka Lucy Bradford aka Lucy Shelton aka Lucy Bradford Shelton, executory process.
Campus Federal Credit Union v. Raymond Johnson, executory judgment.
Milton J. Womack v. PP&P LLC of Texas, Air Conditioning Freedom, Air Conditioning LP Freedom, James Brian Plaster and Dorothy E. Plaster, damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Courtney Roddy Rushing v. Casey Joseph Rushing, divorce.
Richard J. Banai v. Rochelle N. Pace, divorce.
Gregory T. Bowman v. Misty W. Bowman, divorce.
Jennifer D. Derousselle v. Jason Derousselle, divorce.
Savalas Norwood v. Shannon Williams Norwood and Shannon Norwood Williams, divorce.
Lacie Walker, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Brandon Anders, child support.
Esmeralda Velazquez, state Department of Children and Family Services v. La Cruz Bernardino De, child support.
Linda Kernan v. Kevin Kernan, divorce.
Chelsie Bocz v. David Mitchell Bocz, divorce.
Samantha Rivere v. Joseph Hager, divorce.
Toni Luna Collier v. Daniel Collier, divorce.
Andrea Lewis Eugene v. Jaszmine O. Eugene, divorce.
Alisha Hammond Garrison v. Neal Garrison, divorce.
Jill Zaunbrecher Dover v. Christopher Dover, divorce.
Cody Michael Ruiz v. Kamrym LeBlanc Ruiz, divorce.
Dayvetta Jovan Ferchaud v. Courtland Delmar Ferchuad, divorce.
Nicholas Radovich v. Candace Radovich, divorce.
Lauren Lambert Avery v. Christian Todd Avery, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of John Marcell
Succession of John Edgar Firestone
Succession of Joseph Reginald Robert
Succession of Philip Lewis Jr.
Succession of Russell Raymond Bergeron