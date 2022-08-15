As high schools around the Ascension Parish area prepare for the beginning of football season, local volunteer firefighters are getting a lesson on how to assist injured players.
On Aug. 8, volunteer firefighters from the St. Amant, Fifth Ward, Seventh District and Galvez-Lake volunteer fire departments trained with the athletic trainers from St. Amant High School to prepare for responding to injured players, Chief Officer James E. LeBlanc said.
A serious injury on the field can land a player in the back of an ambulance, and with all that equipment first responders need to be prepared in getting players off the field and the help they need, LeBlanc said.
“We used to bring these patients, the players, into the ER with suspected spinal injury and they would still be packaged up in their helmet and pads,” LeBlanc said, (but) for the past 10 years now, we have been training to properly remove the helmet."
LeBlanc said this type of training is revisited every year, and several volunteer fire departments in Ascension Parish are ready in the case of an emergency.