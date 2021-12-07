The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Nov. 18-24:
Nov. 18
Antunez, Richard Alexander: 6157 Antioch Blvd., Baton Rouge; Age: 32; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Rodrigue, Bobby G.: 1924 Bayou Road, Thibodeaux; Age: 34; violations of protective orders
Lavigne, Chet Anthony: 41922 Busy Needles Road, Gonzales; Age: 33; failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Leblanc Jr., Thomas Wayne: 15416 Henderson Bayou Road, Prairieville; Age: 25; failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, owner to secure registration, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Gautreau Jr., Ernie J.: 12178 Elva Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 43; bond revocation, failure to appear-bench warrant, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, violations of registration provisions, sale/distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Nov. 19
Walker, Kevin D.: 921 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville; Age: 38; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Hasan, Ali: 3505 Beth Drive, Mesquite, Texas; Age: 36; manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, false certificates
Willis, Kristian Leigh: 36214 Bluff Oaks Ave., Prairieville; Age: 29; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, forgery, injuring public records, failure to appear-bench warrant
Beard, Dedric Lorenzo: 1828 Washington Ave. Apt. 4, New Orleans; Age: 28; in for court
Green, James Davonta: 1528 St. Patrick St. Unit B, Donaldsonville; Age: 28; parole violation, simple burglary (all others), simple criminal damage to property, aggravated battery, hit-and-run driving
Rideau, Michael J.: 3754 McKinley St.; Age: 35; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
James, Roderick Lee: 35028 La. 1 N., Donaldsonville; Age: 30; second degree battery
Collins, Malori Tanae: 1006 E. Tiffani St., Gonzales; Age: 19; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Rivere, Daniel: 17326 Valmon Roddy Road, Prairieville; Age: 46; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Harvey, Jamie Kentrell: 14447 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales; Age: 28; probation violation parish, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Joseph, Nakeitria: 2598 Lynell Washington St., Lutcher; Age: 48; aggravated assault, disturbing the peace / simple assault
Nov. 20
Smith, Kennedy Annette: 306 Maumus Ave., New Orleans; Age: 22; traffic-control signals, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearms, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with intent to distribute MDMA, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabis
Valencia-Lacayo, Arial: 4912 Rhodes Drive, New Orleans; Age: 21; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearms, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Tripp, Aimee Michelle: 147330 La. 937, St. Amant; Age: 41; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Lezak, Mark: 44104 Maurice Bourgeois Road, St. Amant; Age: 41; domestic abuse battery
Mosby, Darius Da'Monte: 39163 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales; Age: 20; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Tilford, Shawndria D.: 2928 N. Phillipe, Maurepas; Age: 41; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000
Morrison, James Clifford: 10474 Acy Road Unit 31A, St. Amant; Age: 60; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Joseph Jr., George: 5118 Berryville Court, Baton Rouge; Age: 65; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other state jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000
Foster, Wayne Hoit: 41066 Galvez Gardens Road, Prairieville; Age: 27; domestic abuse battery
Johnson III, Lawrence: 39041 Jupiter Ave., Darrow; Age: 24; domestic abuse battery; child endangerment
Smith, Sylvester Savannah: 135 Belle Rose Lane, Belle Rose; Age: 32; operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating while intoxicated-second, hit-and-run driving
Nov. 21
Holmes, Frederick D., 44604 Braud St., Sorrento; Age: 49; battery of a dating partner, battery of a dating partner-minor burn
Berry, Delinskie Lenear: 720 Goldie Lane, Westwego; Age: 25; child passenger restraint system, reckless operation, hit-and-run driving, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-child endangerment law
Encalade, Kearston A.: 2525 W. Orice Roth Road, Gonzales; Age: 32; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Dupuy, Lance T.: 43247 Elmo Cannon Ext., Gonzales; Age: 42; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, theft less than $1,000
Mason, Ronnie: 2865 Victoria Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 26; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, flight from an officer-aggravated, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, operating vehicle while license is suspended, violations of registration provisions, switched license plate, view outward or inward through windshield or windows; obscuring prohibited
Phillips, Jamie Elizabeth: 39187 Babin Road, Gonzales; Age: 41; failure to appear-bench warrant
Gaudin Jr., Shane P.: 13216 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; Age: 27; failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts domestic abuse battery, five counts violations of protective orders, false Imprisonment, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Brewer, James Brandon: 10059 Sutton Lane, St Amant; Age: 36; public intimidation-threat, operating while intoxicated-third, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior registration, commercial vehicles-expired plate, no motor vehicle insurance, simple assault, reckless operation
Branscum, Cory James: 210 Heriard St., Plattenville; Age: 36; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, surety
Thomas, Lanitra: 304 Opelousas St. A, Donaldsonville; Age: 26; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Nov. 22
Alvarez, Lenin: 1317 Tennes Drive, Bedford; Age: 20; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, hit-and-run driving
Balderas, Narisco: 5812 Bonanza Drive, Haltom City, Texas; Age: 28; bond revocation, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer, operating while intoxicated-third
Roussell Jr., Camille: 40433 Fox Run Drive, Gonzales; Age: 64; surety, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Himel, Judy Ann: 14269 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales; Age: 53; six counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of marijuana, violations of registration provisions, no motor vehicle insurance, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Dunham, Clifton D.: 923 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville; Age: 46; no motor vehicle insurance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Migliore, Darin S.: 11131 Irene E. Deslatte Road, St. Amant; Age: 38; failure to appear-bench warrant
Nov. 23
Clark, Renae: 1800 E. Bayou Road No. 3, Donaldsonville; Age: 28; domestic abuse battery
Stingley, Ollie Leatha: 38108 Pauline St., Prairieville; Age: 44; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Carpenter, Crystal: 115 Nix Road No. 11, Johnson City , Tennessee; Age: 36; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property less than $1000, theft less than $1,000
Chaney, Lindale: 108 Railroad Ave., Gonzales; Age: 38; failure to appear-bench warrant
Trosclair, Dustin J.: 17369 JT Roddy Road, Prairieville; Age: 40; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000, illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabis, distribution /possession with the intent to distribute heroin
Bailey, Carl Gabriel: 18775 Bayside Drive, Port Vincent; Age: 26; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction