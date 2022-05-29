Donaldsonville High School's Class of 1972 gathered May 21 at Palazzo Bernardo in Donaldsonville for its 50-year class reunion.
The event included dinner, introductions of guests, reflections, in memoriam, door prizes and souvenirs.
The reunion committee included Robyn Penn Delaney, Joushlyn Dunn, Nell Hood Lanoix and Patricia Latino Russo.
Reunion sponsors were Lauthaught A. Delaney Sr. and Robyn Penn Delaney. Patricia Latino Russo was in charge of souvenirs. Decorations were by Simply Bougee Affairs (Dannakia Dunn Bougere', owner) and the programs were created by Anointed Creations by K (Kennitra Johnson, owner).