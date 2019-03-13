RPM Pizza LLC. held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Feb. 19 to celebrate the opening of its newest Domino’s, at 402 W. La. 30, Gonzales.
Those attending the ribbon-cutting for Domino’s were district manager Alex Johnson, Vice President of Operations Joe Vitale, Vice President of Marketing Penny Bishop, Chief Operating Officer John Richards, general manager Jimmy Stanford, recruiting manager Sara Smoot, Joey Patrick and driver Robbie Blount. Also present were Gonzales City Council members Kirk Boudreaux, Neal Bourque and David Guitreau; Ascension Parish government public information officer Martin McConnell, Ascension Chamber board member Amy Velez and Ascension Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Barker Dirmann. Also, in attendance were Ascension Chamber Ambassadors.
For information on the store, call (225) 644-8484, email store.5265@rpmpizza.com or visit www.rpmpizza.com. The store's hours are from 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.