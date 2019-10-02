She'Taja Deverteuil wept as principal Beth Templet crowned her as homecoming queen during a pep rally on Sept. 26 in the Gold Dome.
The school celebrated with a parade, pep rally, homecoming dance and football win 56-12.
The St. Amant High School homecoming court included Gabrielle Wolfe, Blythe Babin, Julia Lynch, Victoria Boone, Riley Lawson, queen She'Taja Deverteuil, Gabriella Lewis, Josie Dubois, Kirsten Guedry, Lacey Harvey, Reagan Calvert, Maci Marse, Riley Richard, Chloe Adams, Bella Taylor, Esmeralda Avelar and Addie Bourgeois.