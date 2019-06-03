GONZALES — A small subdivision planned off Bayou Narcisse Road in Gonzales has drawn opposition from residents on the street for its small lot sizes compared to the rest of the neighborhood.
The size of the lots, at 77 feet by 166 feet, meets city code for the residential zoning there, planning and zoning commissioners told residents who spoke against the development at Monday's commission meeting.
The commission voted to recommend to the Gonzales City Council approval of the preliminary plat of the six-lot Cooper's Cove development, planned by P&H Builders for North Linen Avenue off East Bayou Narcisse Road.
About a dozen residents who live near the proposed development came to Monday's meeting, with eight addressing the commission.
The comparatively small size of the new lots would be out of place on a street where lot sizes run just under an acre or larger, residents said.
"I oppose these small lots; they're out of character," said Gary Borg.
"They all back up to my yard. I would not have bought my home, if I had known about these six tiny lots," he said.
Another resident, Mike Melugin, told commissioners, "There's a reason I built in Gonzales, so I wouldn't have to be in this predicament."
Residents were also concerned about drainage issues the new development might bring.
"When we get a lot of rainfall, the road (Linen Avenue) is under water," Eric Lambert said.
Commissioners said the developers will have to address drainage infrastructure before the final plat would be approved by the city.
Ellen Jackson, with McLin Taylor Engineering and Land Surveying, the company that surveyed the property for the developer, said all drainage issues will be addressed before the development proceeded.
The City Council will vote at its June 10 meeting on the Planning and Zoning Commission's recommendation for Cooper's Cove.