DONALDSONVILLE — The Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday appointed a second temporary replacement for an Assumption Parish judge accused of having an intimate relationship with a top sheriff's official in that parish while also presiding over criminal cases his law enforcement agency had handled.
Iberia Parish Judge Edward M. Leonard Jr., who retired from the bench at the end of 2014 after he did not seek reelection, has been ordered to replace Judge Jessie LeBlanc temporarily on Tuesday and Wednesday, "subject to the completion of any unfinished business."
The order signed Friday by Justice John L. Weimer is the second in the past three days for LeBlanc.
On Wednesday, Weimer signed a court order appointing a retired Lafourche Parish judge to handle LeBlanc's docket Friday in Donaldsonville.
Neither Supreme Court order deprives LeBlanc of her judgeship in the three-parish 23rd Judicial District Court, where she has served since 2012 and for which the Republican jurist faces a re-election contest this fall.
But the disclosure of her long-standing personal relationship with the Assumption Parish chief sheriff's deputy, Bruce Prejean, has drawn scrutiny and questions about conflicts of interest that could affected hundreds of criminal defendants. Prosecutors say they are now researching the matter.
LeBlanc hasn't been in her office late this week, including on Thursday and Friday. When her staffers were asked Friday if she would return next week, they directed inquiries to the court's chief judge, Jason Verdigets. He couldn't be reached immediately Friday.
Verdigets had requested that the Supreme Court appoint a temporary judge to serve on LeBlanc's behalf Friday but has declined to say why.
Concerned family members requested sheriff's deputies in Ascension conduct a welfare check for her Tuesday and she turned up driving around outside Pensacola, Florida, that same afternoon.
LeBlanc, who lives in Gonzales, returned home safe to Louisiana, the Ascension sheriff has said.
At the time, family members believed LeBlanc was under unspecified duress that happened to be on the same day that Assumption Sheriff Leland Falcon would end up disclosing Prejean had said he and LeBlanc had an intimate relationship while she was judge.
Falcon said Prejean first maintained their friendship had remained platonic but under further questioning admitted the relationship had turned intimate.
LeBlanc has told WBRZ that Prejean was being untruthful but would not repeat the claim for The Advocate by text message Tuesday night, instead saying she didn't deny that she and Prejean were close friends.
Prejean and LeBlanc are in longtime marriages with other people, online records show.
She hasn't returned subsequent calls and text messages, including again on Friday.
Prejean also hasn't spoken publicly about the incident — his boss, Sheriff Falcon, has spoken for him — and hasn't returned calls and other inquiries for comment.
On Friday, before the Supreme Court order appointing Leonard, Judge Jerome J. "Jerry" Barbera III was filling in for LeBlanc in Donaldsonville, handling status conferences for civil suits, finalizing divorces and addressing family cases.
Barbera retired from the bench in Lafourche Parish in 2014 after more than 26 years.
The 23rd JDC encompasses Ascension, Assumption and St. James parishes. LeBlanc's office is based in Napoleonville in Assumption Parish, but she, like the other judges, rotate among the three parishes' courthouses to preside over criminal and civil cases.