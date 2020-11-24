BMS.JPG

Gathering last week to officially cut ribon on the new Bluff Middle School are, from left front row, Pictured on the front row from left: Mike Petty, board member Troy Gautreau Jr., board member John DeFrances, board member John Murphy, Assistant Principal Dawn Alston, Principal Matthew Monceaux, Superintendent David Alexander, School Board President Taft Kleinpeter, board member Marty Bourgeois, Assistant Superintendent A. Denise Graves, Chief Instructional Director Edith Walker, and Director of Middle Schools Dina Davis.

 Provided photo

The Ascension Parish School Board cut ribbon Nov. 10 on the new Bluff Middle School.

The coronavirus delayed the official ribbon-cutting ceremony and limited the number of visitors to the event.

The 19-acre campus is home to Ascension's first middle school new construction in recent history. The 137,000 square foot facility includes a two-story academic building with an open-concept media center and a dual gymnasium complex.

The total project cost was $25.7 million and part of a $120 million school construction initiative approved by voters in 2016.

