The Ascension Parish School Board cut ribbon Nov. 10 on the new Bluff Middle School.
The coronavirus delayed the official ribbon-cutting ceremony and limited the number of visitors to the event.
The 19-acre campus is home to Ascension's first middle school new construction in recent history. The 137,000 square foot facility includes a two-story academic building with an open-concept media center and a dual gymnasium complex.
The total project cost was $25.7 million and part of a $120 million school construction initiative approved by voters in 2016.