The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a previously missing man, whose body was found Sunday in a ditch at a trailer park.
Deputies responded at about 3 p.m. Sunday to a report of a body, later identified as missing person Leonard Celestine, 34, found at Twin Lakes Trailer Park.
There was no apparent trauma to the body, the Sheriff's Office said in statement.
Celestine had been reported missing on Sept. 27.
This case is under investigation, pending autopsy and toxicology reports, the Sheriff's Office said.