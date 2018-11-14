Court cases filed in Ascension Parish between Oct. 29-Nov. 2:
CIVIL SUITS
Brayden Rousse v. Tutorship.
Ty Joseph LeBlanc v. Tutorship.
Autovest LLC v. Jaquilla Allen and Keyon Webster, contract.
Landry Trucking LCC Jeremy and Jeremy Landry v. Estate of Linda Regira and Ussa Insurance, damages.
Onemain Financial Services Inc. v. Bruce E. Cosey, open account.
Community Acceptance Corp. of Dville v. Bridget Landry, executory judgment.
Tower Loan of Mississippi LLC dba Tower Loan of Hammond v. Robert Ganaway, executory judgment.
Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Charlene M. Coupel, promissory note.
Jacqueline Delatte v. Allstate Insurance Co. and Marion Crawford, damages.
Thomas Erickson, state Department of Children and Family Services, v. Jodi Ferguson, UIFSA.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Paige Cassard, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Brittany Ferchaud, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Ted M. Eugene, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Bobbie Cockburn, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Irishnette Delong, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Evan Matheny, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Brent Decoteau Jr., open account.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Darryl W. Braud Jr., executory process.
(individual on behalf of) Tessa L. Frederic, (individual on behalf of) Lane Frederic v. Ray Van Thornton Jr., Stephanie Brooks and Geico Insurance Co., damages.
Courtney Parker v. Bryce Babin, USAA Casualty & Insurance Co., damages.
Gustavo Ramirez v. Bryce Babin, USAA Casualty and Insurance Co., damages.
Jg Precision Construction LLC v. Lopez Construction LLC, Luis Lopez, Frederick Griffiths and Brenda Griffiths, breach of contract.
Ally Financial Inc v. Brian Anthony Scott and Tara E. Scott, contract.
Us Bank National Association dba Us Bank Equipment Finance v. Portable Machine Works LLC, executory judgment.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Fitzgerald K. Addison, executory judgment.
Cavalry Spv I LLC Assignee and Synchrony Bank Conns v. Albert Bradford, executory judgment.
Robbie M. McCrory v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co. and John C. Pecoul, damages.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Charlie Rhea, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Rebecca Barker, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Barry Brooks, open account.
Gary Mock v. Superior Plant Rentals LLC, declaratory judgment.
Pelican State Credit Union v. Tarsha Crockett, open account.
Natchez Community Hospital LLC dba Health Natchez Merit v. Shelbi Williams, open account.
Debbie Ind Obo Traylor, Alan Ind Obo Traylor and Debbies Bridal LLC v. Ascension Roofing LLC, J C Roofing LLC, BXS Insurance Inc and James River Insurance Co., damages.
Crystal Dominique Cooper v. Michael Logan Clouatre, Michael Paul Clouatre and Progressive Security Insurance Co., damages.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Michael Paul Robert, executory process.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Mr. Cooper v. Edith Marie Sullivan aka Edith M.S. Batiste Muse, executory process.
Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co. v. John Pecoul and State Farm Insurance Co., damages.
HSBC Bank USA National Association v. Leon L. Badeaux aka Leon Badeaux, Marion L. Badeaux aka Marion Badeaux, executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
Steve Gerard Bergeron v. Barbara Bergeron, divorce.
Julie Selman, state Department of Children and Family Services, v. Tiffany Cambre, child support.
Cindy Beckman, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jasun Beckman, child support.
Fenishia Favorite, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Christopher Favorite, child support.
Sabreon Coleman, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Bernard Guidry, child support.
Kamilia Guidry, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jabori Huntsberry, child support.
Kelsey Morehead, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Darin Migliore, child support.
Corissa Simon, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Avis Johnson, child support.
Kendra Starks, Louisiana State Dept. Children and Family v. Coby Gabriel, child support.
Chet Guidry, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Heather Marks, child support.
Brooke Ourso, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Corey Long, child support.
Chelsey Solomon, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jonriccas Harris, child support.
Karlie Christen, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Dylan Guedry, child support.
Whitney Breaux, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Shield Nicholas, child support.
Brittany Michel, state Department of Children and Family Services v. William Ficklin Jr., child support.
Deanne Oconnor, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Brian Oconnor, child support.
Cristy Ebeling Pitre v. Charles J. Pitre, divorce.
Belinda Michelli Deslatte v. Keith Anthony Deslatte, divorce.
Andria K. Nofire v. Robert Jason Nofire, divorce.
Jesse Lane Schexnaydre v. Elizabeth Mitchell Schexnaydre, divorce.
Justin Paul McGee v. Ariel Serena McGee, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Joan Mae Cappel
Succession of Elmo Joseph Delaune Sr., Mable Moran Delaune
Succession of Norman James L. Van
Succession of Perry Joseph Sheets