The National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana’s 13th annual Baton Rouge Kidney Walk is set to kick off from Highland Road Community Park and Grand Pavilion April 6.
More than 300 walkers are expected to step up for the event to raise awareness of kidney disease, organ donation and the importance of early screening and healthy lifestyle for those at risk, according to a news release.
With the increase in diabetes and high blood pressure — two major kidney disease risk factors — kidney disease is on the rise. In Louisiana, more than 10,000 are being treated for kidney failure, and over 1,800 are awaiting transplants.
“Participating in the Kidney Walk can help save lives,” said Tracey Eldridge, community development and programs manager for the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana. “NKFL reminds walkers that it only takes two simple tests at your primary care doctor’s office to check for any red flags. That’s important, because kidneys are essential to keeping us alive and healthy. As a matter of fact, when the kidneys stop working, so do you. So, let’s give kidneys some love."
The Kidney Walk is the nation's largest fundraiser to fight kidney disease. Each year, walkers join the foundation to raise more than $70,000 to help kidney patients and their families. More than 81 cents of every dollar donated directly supports NKFL programs and services, the release states. The foundation urges Kidney Walk participants and the public to make an explicit commitment to “Heart Your Kidneys” by learning about the kidneys vital functions and help elevate the kidneys to the status of other vital organs such as the heart.
Check-in for the Walk begins at 8:30 a.m. and the noncompetitive two-mile walk begins at 10 a.m. The walk will feature a wellness area, children’s activities, entertainment, drawings and other activities. To register, visit www.kidneywalk.org or call (504) 861-4500 for more information. There is no registration fee, but walkers are encouraged to purchase a $5 food ticket in order to partake in the delicious food options that will be available.