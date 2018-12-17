Crews are working to restore natural gas service to about 2,000 homes in Ascension Parish that lost service Monday morning after a vehicle crash that damaged gas lines.
Atmos Energy spokesman Tommy Hebert said the company shut down the natural gas system to perform repairs through Gonzales and Geismar. He said it may take a few days to finish repairs and restore service in the area.
The crash occurred before 6 a.m. Monday on La. 73, which was closed from Interstate 10 to La. 74 immediately after the incident.
WBRZ-TV reported that the accident caused power lines to fall and get snagged on a passing 18-wheeler, yanking the pole and causing a gas line to rupture. The driver who initiated the crash was cited for careless operation.
Atmos Energy asked that anyone who smells natural gas in the area leave immediately and call 911 or (866) 322-8667.