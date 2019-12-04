Movie night
Cuddle up with a blanket for Volunteer Ascension's Christmas Movie night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday in Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Admission is a canned food item. Bring blankets, chairs and wear your favorite holiday pajamas.
Christmas parade
The Gonzales Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Jambalaya Festival Association, rolls at 1:30 p.m. Sunday with James LeBlanc riding as grand marshal.
This year's theme is "A Hero Christmas." The parade starts on Worthey Road near East Ascension.
Senior Christmas party in Gonzales
A Christmas party for Gonzales-area senior citizens will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, in the Trade Mart Building at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave.
Senior citizens will enjoy lunch and receive a gift at the party, which is sponsored by the city of Gonzales, Ascension Parish and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
Christmas Crusade shopping night
Volunteers who love to shop with someone else's money are invited to help the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office fill orders for its annual Christmas Crusade for Children from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at Walmart, North Airline Highway, Gonzales.
Sheriff Bobby Webre and his staff raise money for the event and hand out Christmas wish list of those in need during the shopping event. For information, call (225) 621-8318 or (225) 621-8361.
At the library
THE EVOLUTION OF QUILTING: Local members of Studio Art Quilt Associates will present "The Evolution of Quilting: Exploring Traditional, Modern, and Art Quilts" at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Dutchtown branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 13278 La. 73, Geismar. The artists will also display their own designs created especially for this event.
LIBRARY ON A ROLL: Ascension Parish Library’s outreach vehicle brings a wide variety of books, movies and other materials to convenient locations. Stops open to the public in December are:
Butcher Boy, 3439 La. 1, Donaldsonville, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 17
Sorrento Community Center, 7471 Main St., 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 18
Oak Grove Community Center, 37433 La. 42, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 19
Gonzales Christmas Parade, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 8
Keystone of Galvez Park on Timberstone Drive, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 10
St. Amant Park, 45404 Stringer Bridge Road, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10
Rouses Market-Duplessis, 14635 Airline Highway, Gonzales, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 12
The Church in Donaldsonville, 613 W. Seventh St., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 12
Donaldsonville Senior Apartments, 425 Memorial Drive, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and Dec. 27
Lemanville Park, 3131 La. 18, Donaldsonville, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 13 and Dec. 27
Tureau’s Grocery Store, 44463 La. 431, St. Amant, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dec. 20
Darrow Community Center, 37112 Martin Luther King St., 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 20.